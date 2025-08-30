Israel Carries Out Airstrike Against Houthis In Sanaa, Yemen

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israel carried out a major airstrike against Iran-aligned armed group, the Houthis, in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The military and political leadership of the Houthis have suffered major losses in this attack. According to local media reports, Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several of his associates were killed in the attack on an apartment.

The strikes targeted top military officials, including the group’s defence minister. Israeli officials said they believe the strikes eliminated Houthi Defence Minister Mohamed al-Atifi and Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari during a cabinet meeting of senior officials. Al-Ghamari had previously been wounded in an earlier Israeli attack.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who approved the strikes along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli military Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir, said the Houthis were aware of the consequences of targeting Israel. The Israeli military confirmed striking a Houthi terrorist regime military target in the area of Sanaa on Thursday.

The Houthis, who control most of the country’s northwestern region, including the Red Sea coast and the capital Sanaa, have regularly launched missiles and drones toward Israel and targeted ships in the Red Sea throughout the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. In response to the Houthi attacks, Israel and a United States-led coalition pounded areas in Yemen held by the group, including Sanaa and the strategic coastal city of Hodeida, with heavy strikes for months.