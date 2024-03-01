इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2024 02:53:26      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Iran vote to elect new Parliament

Leave a comment
Published On: By
President Raisi casts his ballot
IRNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has cast his vote in the early hours of the country’s national elections.

AMN / WEB DESK

Polling is underway in Iran to elect a new Parliament. The vote is also being cast to elect 88 members of a powerful clerical body known as the Assembly of Experts, which is tasked with appointing or dismissing the supreme leader.

While 290 lawmakers will be elected for a four-year term, 88 clerics will be chosen for 8 years. More than 61.2 million people are eligible to vote in a country of roughly 85 million. The polling is seen as a litmus test of the clerical establishment’s popularity amid growing discontent over economic, political, and social strains. Iran’s rulers are seeking a big turnout to shore up their legitimacy, damaged following months of mass protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in 2022.

A total of 61,172,298 individuals are eligible to vote in the elections, 30,945,133 of whom are men and the rest 30,227,165 are women, according to an announcement by the country’s election headquarters.

About 15,000 candidates will compete in the 12th parliamentary elections, 12% of whom are women and 88% are men. Additionally, 144 individuals have been qualified to compete in the elections of the Assembly of Experts.

Voters will elect 290 representatives for Majlis (the Iranian Parliament) and 88 representatives for the Assembly of Experts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart