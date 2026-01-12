Iran Protests Death Toll Climbs to 544: US-Based Rights Agency

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 9:33 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Nationwide anti-government protests in Iran have entered their 16th day. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said the death toll has reached 544, and the protests have continued to grow despite an internet shutdown and phone lines being cut across the country. More than 10,681 people have reportedly been arrested. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, US President Donald Trump said that Iran wants to negotiate, adding that a meeting with the Islamic Republic’s leadership is being organized.

However, the US president said Washington may have to act before the meeting due to the ongoing protests and violence against protesters.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that Israel is closely monitoring the fallout from widespread Iranian protests, as well as US President Donald Trump’s threats to intervene in Iran. Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke last night.

Meanwhile, Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, has warned that Tehran will consider US military and commercial bases legitimate targets for retaliation if Washington were to intervene militarily as unrest continues in the country.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urged the Iranian authorities to exercise maximum restraint and enable access to information in the country.