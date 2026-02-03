Iran open to dialogue but rejects negotiations under threats: FM Abbas Araghchi

Last Updated on February 3, 2026 9:54 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated that Tehran remains open to dialogue grounded in mutual respect but will not engage in negotiations under threats or coercion. Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that Araghchi made the remarks during a visit to the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran.

Araghchi said, Iran has always been ready for diplomacy on an equal footing, with mutual respect, and in pursuit of the interests of the Iranian nation. The foreign minister further emphasized Tehran’s position, stating that diplomacy is incompatible with pressure, threats, and intimidation.