Iran Cautions Against US Attacks, Threatens Military Action in West Asia

Iran has warned that it would attack US military bases in the West Asia if the United States attacks Iran. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi said that such attacks should not be seen as targeting the countries where the US bases are located.

The comments came a day after Iran and the United States agreed to continue indirect talks about Iran’s nuclear program. Both sides said the discussions held in Oman were positive. Iran’s foreign minister said no date has been set for the next round of talks.

However, US President Donald Trump said the talks could happen early next week. Trump has warned that the US could strike Iran after sending more naval forces to the region. He is demanding that Iran stop enriching uranium, which can be used to make nuclear weapons, stop developing ballistic missiles, and end support for armed groups in the region. Iran has repeatedly said it does not want to build nuclear weapons.