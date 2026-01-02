Indore Water Tragedy: Uma Bharti Slams MP Govt, Says ‘Life Is Not Worth Just ₹2 Lakh’

Last Updated on January 2, 2026 7:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The contaminated drinking water tragedy in Indore has sparked a sharp political backlash in Madhya Pradesh, with senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Uma Bharti launching a strong attack on her own party’s state government. At least 15 people have died after consuming polluted water in the Bhagirathpura area, while more than 100 others are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Several more residents have reported falling ill.

Calling the incident “shameful and deeply disturbing,” Uma Bharti said that deaths caused by drinking contaminated water at the end of 2025 were a blot on the administration and the governance system. She questioned how such a tragedy could occur in Indore, a city repeatedly awarded the title of India’s cleanest city.

“A human life cannot be measured at ₹2 lakh,” Bharti said, referring to compensation amounts. “Families who have lost their loved ones will carry this pain for a lifetime. This is a grave sin and demands serious atonement.”

The former Chief Minister demanded a public apology to the victims’ families and strict punishment for all those responsible, from lower-level officials to senior authorities. Targeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, she said the incident was a critical test of his leadership. Bharti questioned why leaders continued to rely on bottled water instead of standing with affected citizens during the crisis.

The Congress also intensified its attack on the BJP government. State Congress president Jitu Patwari termed the deaths “institutional killings” caused by corruption and administrative arrogance. He alleged that the ruling party was attempting to shield itself by shifting blame solely onto officials.

Patwari demanded the resignation of Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, registration of FIRs against the Indore mayor and concerned officials, and stringent action against all those involved.

The tragedy has raised serious questions over civic governance, accountability, and public health safeguards in a city celebrated nationally for cleanliness.