Indiato host 141st International Olympic Committee meeting in Mumbai

After the successful hosting of G-20 members meeting in the National Capital New Delhi, now India is set to host the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) meeting in Mumbai.

The 141st IOC Session will be held from 15 to 17 October in Mumbai, India, with the Opening Ceremony to be held on the 14th. It will be preceded by meetings of the IOC Executive Board on 12, 13 and 14 October.

IOC President Thomas Bach has already reached Mumbai and he will lead the Executive Board meeting starting today.

Talking to the media in Mumbai,  Mr. Bach said, this is an important moment for India as it will offer the country an opportunity to showcase its preparedness to host major global sporting events like the Olympics. He said that this meeting is important for India as this will determine cricket’s chances in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

The IOC session, held annually, is the meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee, and important decisions regarding the sporting event are taken at the meeting. The members and the representatives from various countries discuss matters pertaining to host cities and any changes to the Olympic Charter for the upcoming events at these sessions.

