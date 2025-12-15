The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s WPI Inflation remains negative at 0.32% in November

Dec 15, 2025

BIZ DESK

India’s wholesale price index-based inflation remained in negative territory at 0.32 per cent in November on an annual basis, compared to a deflation of 1.21 per cent recorded in October. On a month-on-month basis, the WPI rose by 0.71 per cent in November, reversing a deflation of 0.13 per cent seen in the previous month.

Data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that the negative inflation rate was mainly driven by lower prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum, natural gas, basic metals and electricity. The WPI food index recorded a deflation of 2.6 per cent year-on-year, remaining negative for the third consecutive month. Primary articles and fuel and power segments also stayed in deflation, though the pace moderated. Inflation in manufactured products eased slightly to 1.33 per cent.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Dec 15: मिश्रित रुझानों के बीच बाजार में सीमित गिरावट, निचले स्तरों से हुई मजबूत रिकवरी

Dec 15, 2025
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Dec 15: Sensex, Nifty Recover From Day’s Lows but Close Marginally Lower

Dec 15, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi arrives in Jordan, expresses confidence his visit to boost bilateral ties

Dec 15, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Dec 15: मिश्रित रुझानों के बीच बाजार में सीमित गिरावट, निचले स्तरों से हुई मजबूत रिकवरी

15 December 2025 10:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Dec 15: Sensex, Nifty Recover From Day’s Lows but Close Marginally Lower

15 December 2025 10:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s WPI Inflation remains negative at 0.32% in November

15 December 2025 10:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi arrives in Jordan, expresses confidence his visit to boost bilateral ties

15 December 2025 10:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments