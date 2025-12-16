India’s Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.7% in November: MoSPI

India’s Unemployment Rate (UR), declined to 4.7 per cent in November this year, at its lowest level since April, for individuals aged 15 years and above.

According to Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) monthly labour force and unemployment data, rural unemployment eased to a new low of 3.9 percent, while urban unemployment fell to 6.5 percent, matching the lowest reading recorded earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) among persons of age 15 years and above rose to 55.8 per cent in November.

The LFPR in rural areas also increased to 58.6 per cent last month, while in urban areas it dipped slightly to 50.4 per cent. LFPR is an estimate of the number of people actively engaged in the workforce, in Current Weekly Status (CWS).