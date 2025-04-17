Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India’s smart phone exports touched record two lakh crore rupees in last fiscal

Apr 17, 2025
India’s smartphone exports have reached a record level of two lakh crore rupees in the last fiscal. Smartphones have emerged as India’s largest export in the first ten months of last financial year. This was stated by Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a social media post. He said, in 2013-14, the Country’s smartphone exports were ranked 167th and now it has reached to number one position. He added that the government had launched a production-linked incentive scheme for smartphones in 2020, marking a pivotal moment for this sector. The Minister said, lakhs of new jobs have been created especially for women in this sector.

