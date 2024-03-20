India’s richest 1% holds 40% wealth: Study

AMN / WEB DESK

A new study has revealed that inequality in India has jumped since early 2000s, with the income and wealth share of top 1 per cent population rising to 22.6 per cent and 40.1 per cent, respectively, in 2022-23.

According to a working paper titled ‘Income and Wealth Inequality in India, 1922-2023: The Rise of the Billionaire Raj’ said between 2014-15 and 2022-23, the rise of top-end inequality has been particularly pronounced in terms of wealth concentration.

Given its geographic size and population, now the largest in the world, the distribution of economic growth in India has significant implications for global inequality dynamics. This underscores the importance of accurately measuring income and wealth inequality in India.

In this paper, Nitin Kumar Bharti, Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, and Anmol Somanchi combine national income accounts, wealth aggregates, tax tabulations, rich lists, and surveys on income, consumption, and wealth in a consistent framework to present long run homogeneous series of income and wealth inequality in India.

Key findings: