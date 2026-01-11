The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Non-Fossil Fuel Capacity Rises to 266.78 GW in 2025: Minister

Jan 11, 2026

Last Updated on January 11, 2026 12:13 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

India’s Non-Fossil Fuel Capacity Rises to 266.78 GW in 2025: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

A R DAS

New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi has highlighted that India’s clean energy sector has achieved significant growth in 2025, with non-fossil fuel installed capacity rising to 266.78 gigawatt. In a social media post, the Minister said that the rise represents a 22.6 per cent increase compared to 2024.

He mentioned that over 49 gigawatt of new non-fossil capacity was added during the year 2025. He noted that solar power led the expansion, with installed capacity increasing from 97.86 gigawatt to 135.81 gigawatt, registering a growth of 38.8 per cent. Mr Joshi underlined that wind energy capacity also witnessed steady growth, rising from 48.16 gigawatt to 54.51 gigawatt.

The Minister added that the record growth reflects the government’s decisive policy direction, long-term vision and sustained implementation. It strengthens India’s pathway towards energy security, climate responsibility and a self-reliant green economy, as the country moves steadily towards the national target of 500 gigawatt of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India–Oman CEPA: What the New Trade Deal Means for Exports, Services and Jobs

Jan 11, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Meeting with states, UTs in New Delhi

Jan 11, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Growth Story Faces New Uncertainty Amid US Tariff Threats: Arvind Subramanian

Jan 10, 2026

You missed

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India–Oman CEPA: What the New Trade Deal Means for Exports, Services and Jobs

11 January 2026 12:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD: Cold Wave in North India, Heavy Rain LIKELY in Tamil Nadu

11 January 2026 12:24 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

IndiaOne Air 9-Seater Crash Lands Near Rourkela; Six Injured, No Casualties

11 January 2026 12:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

CJI Surya Kant Urges Lawyers to Embrace Technology Amid Changing Nature of Crimes

11 January 2026 12:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments