India’s Non-Fossil Fuel Capacity Rises to 266.78 GW in 2025: Minister

A R DAS

New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi has highlighted that India’s clean energy sector has achieved significant growth in 2025, with non-fossil fuel installed capacity rising to 266.78 gigawatt. In a social media post, the Minister said that the rise represents a 22.6 per cent increase compared to 2024.

He mentioned that over 49 gigawatt of new non-fossil capacity was added during the year 2025. He noted that solar power led the expansion, with installed capacity increasing from 97.86 gigawatt to 135.81 gigawatt, registering a growth of 38.8 per cent. Mr Joshi underlined that wind energy capacity also witnessed steady growth, rising from 48.16 gigawatt to 54.51 gigawatt.

The Minister added that the record growth reflects the government’s decisive policy direction, long-term vision and sustained implementation. It strengthens India’s pathway towards energy security, climate responsibility and a self-reliant green economy, as the country moves steadily towards the national target of 500 gigawatt of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.