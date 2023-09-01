India’s Naval warship Mahendragiri launches in Mumbai

AMN / WEB DESK

Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, wife of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today launched the warship ‘Mahendragiri’ in Mumbai. Vice President Mr. Dhankhar was the Chief Guest at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President Mr. Dhankar said that the launch of Mahendragiri is significant milestone in our maritime history. Vice President said that the warship Mahendragiri is an engineering marvel, with state-of-the-art features and cutting-edge technology.

He said that a substantial 75 per cent of the orders for equipment and systems of the warship have been made to indigenous firms, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in line with the country’s resolute commitment to ‘Aatma Nirbharata’.

The Vice President further said that the launch of the warship carries the clear message that India will continue to invest in her maritime power.

The warship has been named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats located in the state of Orissa. It is the last of the seven warships of the Nilgiri-class stealth frigates built under Project 17A.

The ship is designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house design organization viz. Warship Design Bureau. It has been built using Integrated Construction methodology which involves hull blocks with parallel outfitting. The keel of Mahendragiri was laid on 28th June last year, and the ship is expected to be delivered by February 2026. The vessel is being launched with an approximate launch weight of 3450 Tons.

Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar and other dignitaries were present at the event.