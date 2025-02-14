Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India’s Forex Reserves Surge by $7.65 Billion, Cross $638.26 Billion Mark

Feb 14, 2025

India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by over 7.65 billion dollars, reaching over 638.26 billion dollars in the week ending February 7, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This marks the third consecutive week of growth in the reserves.

During the last week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, rose by over 6.42 billion dollars to 544.10 billion dollars. Additionally, gold reserves increased by over 1.3 billion dollars, totalling more than 72.20 billion dollars. Meanwhile, Special Drawing Rights decreased by 11 million dollars, reaching over 17.87 billion dollars, according to the central bank’s data.

