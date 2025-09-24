India’s first overseas defence manufacturing facility inaugurated in Berrechid, Morocco

Last Updated on September 24, 2025 12:35 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Moroccan counterpart Abdelatif Loudyi today jointly inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems Limited’s (TASL) defence manufacturing facility in Berrechid, Morocco. Describing the inauguration as a historic moment in the evolving strategic partnership between India and Morocco, Mr Singh said that the facility will undertake the production of indigenously developed Wheeled Armoured Platform, jointly designed by TASL and Defence Research and Development Organization. Ministry of Defence said that , under the contract, TASL will deliver these vehicles to the Royal Moroccan Army, with initial deliveries scheduled to begin next month. This is the Kingdom of Morocco’s largest defence manufacturing facility, marking the first such plant by an Indian private company in Africa.

On the occasion, Defence Minister said that India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not merely to manufacture its own needs, but to develop capabilities that allow India to become a credible source of advanced technology and high-quality products for the world. Mr Singh said that this is not just the opening of a new plant, but the beginning of a new chapter in the long-standing friendship between India and Morocco. He also underscored that Morocco’s strategic location is a gateway to Africa and Europe making the facility an important hub for exports and collaboration. He further stated that the facility will not only contribute to regional security and prosperity, but also inspire young talent in India and Morocco to work together in building a secure and innovative future. Mr Singh also said that the facility has already generated both direct and indirect employment, helping to develop a supplier ecosystem, and support critical technology capabilities within Morocco.