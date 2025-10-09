India’s digital ecosystem setting global standards for innovation and inclusion, says PM Modi

Last Updated on October 9, 2025 10:16 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that country’s digital ecosystem is setting global standards for innovation and inclusion. Addressing the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai this evening, Mr. Modi said, India is one of the most technologically inclusive societies due to democratisation of technology. He said, the country is witnessing 20 billion transactions worth 25 lakh crore rupees through UPI every month.

Addressing the Global Fintech Fest, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that UK and India are natural partners and global leaders in fintech. He said, India-UK Free Trade Agreement will boost GDP of both countries. He termed this agreement a huge win for both nations.