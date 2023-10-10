Indian Traditional Kathputli, Puppet and Dances of Rajasthan won hearts of people in Bangladesh

AMN

A cultural programme showcasing the rich heritage of Indian Traditional Kathputli, Puppet and Dances of Rajasthan was organised at Chhayanat Auditorium in Bangladesh on Monday.

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC), the High Commission of India in Dhaka organised the programme.

Sikandar Langa and his group from India performed traditional Kathputli on different themes. The group also performed Puppet shows, Kalbelia folk songs and dances.

Kathputli is a string puppet theatre, native to Rajasthan and is the most popular form of Indian puppetry. Kalbelia dance movements resemble those of a serpent. This dance form of Rajasthan has been included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.