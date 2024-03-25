Indian stock market will remain closed on Holi, March 25

banks will also remain shut on Monday on the occasion of Holi

As per the stock market holidays 2024 list, which is available on the BSE website, the Indian stock market will remain closed on Monday, 25th March 2024 for the Holi festival. After Holi 2024, the next stock market holiday will fall on 29th March 2024 i.e. Friday next week for the Good Friday. So, out of the regular five-week sessions, there will be no trading activities on Monday and Friday next week. The truncated week will have just three sessions from Tuesday to Thursday.

According to the list of stock market holidays 2024, available on the official website of BSE — bseindia.com — there will be no trading activity in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment today. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market on Holi 2024 and Good Friday 2024.

Holi Bank Holiday 2024, Bank Holidays in March 2024:

Private as well as public banks will remain shut on Monday on the occasion of Holi (Second Day) – Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi across various regions in India, in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule.

Extending the usual weekend break on the fourth Saturday along with Sunday, banks will shut for a total of three days, thus a long weekend. Notably, the holiday observance differs across the country, with some days marked as public holidays nationwide while others are specific to certain regions.

Holi Bank holiday 2024-Full list

Banks will remain closed on Monday, March 25, in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (AP and Telangana), Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla.

In addition, banks in Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna will remain closed on Tuesday, March 26, on the occasion of Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi.