Indian para athletes create history at Hangzhou Asian Para Games; Bag 111 medals including 29 Gold

In the Asian Para Games at Hangzhou in China, Indian contingent wrapped up the event with their best-ever medal haul after clinching a record-breaking 111 medals. They won 29 gold, 31 silver, and 51 bronze medals, placing the country fifth in the medal count.

This remarkable feat supersedes India’s previous best of 72 medals, which was recorded in the 2018 edition of the Asian Para Games in Indonesia.

Dilip Gavit kickstarted today’s medal streak by helping India to reach the coveted three-figure mark. He secured gold in the men’s T-47 400m event with a time of 49.48 secs while the trio of Sanskruti, Himanshi & Vruthi secured a bronze, adding the final medal to India’s glorious tally in Women’s Chess B1 Category Event.Today, adding a total 12 medals, Indian para-athletes secured an impressive haul of four Gold, two Silver, and six Bronze medals.

In Men’s Javelin Throw F55 event, India’s finished a double Podium victory. Neeraj Yadav claimed gold with a massive throw of 33.69m, setting a new Para Games Record while Tek Chand secured the bronze with an impressive throw of 30.36. In the Para Chess Men’s team of B1 Category, the terrific trio of Ashwin, Darpan, and Soundarya secured a spectacular Gold. Meanwhile, India sweeps the podium in the men’s Chess B1 individual event.

Darpan Irani brought home the Gold with his middle game maneuvering, Soundarya Pradhan bagged Silver while Ashwin Makwana clinched Bronze. In PR3 Mixed Double Sculls rowing event, the Indian duo Narayana and Anitha bagged Silver with the timing of 8:50.71. Pooja clinched a brilliant bronze with her amazing athletic skill and a finish time of 5:38.81, in Women’s 1500m T-20.

The closing ceremony of Asian Para Games will take place at Hangzhou this evening.

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has congratulated Bhartiya para-athletes on winning 100 medals at the Asian Para Games. In a social media post, Mr Thakur said, unveiling a Legacy of Triumph, in a historic feat, Bhartiya para-athletes have inscribed their names in the annals of greatness, amassing an unprecedented tally of 100 medals at the Asian Para Games 2022 in Hangzhou. He said, their unwavering determination and extraordinary prowess have left an indelible mark. The Sports Minister said, under the astute leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of Bharat has consistently championed the para-athletes, offering steadfast support in their journey to glory, a commitment that shall endure. He said, 100 medals in the bag and counting many more to shine.