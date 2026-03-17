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Indian Economy Remains Strong Despite West Asia Crisis, says Piyush Goyal

Mar 17, 2026

Last Updated on March 17, 2026 2:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Says Indian Economy Remains Strong Despite West Asia Crisis

ADITYA RAJ DAS

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that the Indian economic situation continues to be strong despite the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha today, Mr Goyal added that there is growing enthusiasm across the world to strengthen their trade relations with India.

He said that over the past three years, trade deals have been signed with 38 countries, which have provided opportunities for exporters.

The Minister emphasized that when all these free trade agreements will become operational, they will create immense opportunities for Indian exporters. He said, India’s goods exports remained flat till February last month, but did not decline. Mr Goyal said that there was some decline in exports in the first week of March, but it turned positive in the second week.

He expressed confidence that by the end of March, India will be able to maintain its export levels. He said that a new chapter is about to begin for India in international trade.

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