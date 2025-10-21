The Indian Awaaz

Indian economy poised to register high growth: RBI

Oct 21, 2025

Staff Reporter

Reserve Bank of India RBI has said that Indian economy continues to exhibit resilience amid an uncertain external environment, and remains poised to register high growth. RBI’s October Bulletin said yesterday that indicators of capacity utilisation and domestic demand signalled improvement.

It said, lead indicators of manufacturing and services continued to show a robust expansion, while Inflation remained well below the target rate. RBI said, indicators point to a revival in urban demand and robust rural demand. RBI Bulletin said, headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation moderated sharply in September, marking its lowest reading since June 2017. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said, sobering of inflation has given greater leeway for monetary policy to support growth without compromising on the primary mandate of price stability.

