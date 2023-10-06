इंडियन आवाज़     06 Oct 2023 09:09:13      انڈین آواز

Indian Consulate in Dubai helps partially blind Indian national return home after clearing his civil case

Published On: By

AMN

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has helped an Indian national, Mr. Baljit Singh, return home after clearing his civil case and providing him financial assistance for his food and accommodation. Mr. Singh, a resident of Punjab, had been working in Dubai for several years. In 2017, he started his own company, M/s Malwa Kings Technical Services L.L.C. However, the company suffered losses in 2020, resulting in a legal case filed in the Dubai court for bounced cheque.

In March 2023, Mr. Singh was diagnosed with tuberculosis and was under treatment in Rashid Hospital, Dubai till June 2023. During his treatment, he also started losing his eyesight partially. After being discharged from the hospital, he went directly to the Consulate General of India, Dubai, as he had no money and nowhere to live. His visa had also expired in 2020.

The Consulate General of India provided Mr. Singh with financial assistance for his food and accommodation. With the Consulate’s assistance and recommendation, a philanthropist, Mrs. Jasbir Bassi, paid AED 26,371/- (around Rupees six lakhs) in the Dubai Court to clear Mr. Singh’s civil case. The Madad section at the Indian Mission at dubai made efforts to get Mr. Singh’s passport released by the authorities after immigration clearance. The Consulate provided Mr. Singh with a ticket for the Dubai-Chandigarh sector, and he traveled to India safely on October 6, 2023.

Mr. Baljit expressed his gratitude to the Indian Consulate and the community volunteers, including Mrs. Jasbir Bassi, for their help in returning him to India. He said that he would not have been able to do it without them.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has been assisting Indian nationals in distress in the UAE. The Consulate is committed to providing assistance to all Indian nationals in the UAE, regardless of their circumstances. It is a reminder that the Indian government and the Indian community are always there to support their citizens, even when they are far from home.

