India wins 4 medals including two-gold in Asian Track Cycling 

Harpal Singh Bedi 

Indian riders showcased their prowess to win four medals including two- gold on the second day of tye Asian Track Cycling Championships here on Thursday.

In a display of sheer determination and skill, Malaysia dominated the proceedings, clinching an impressive five gold medals along with two silver and one bronze. 

However, India emerged as a formidable force, capturing the spotlight with two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal. 

Notably, all of India’s medals came from the Para events, underscoring the nation’s commitment to inclusivity and excellence in sports.

Para athlete Pavan Kumar Kommoji demonstrated exceptional talent, clinching the bronze medal in the fiercely contested C3 class 15km Scratch final race. 

The gold and silver medals in this event were secured by Adi Raimik of Malaysia and Indonesia’s Tifan Abid Alana, respectively.

Further adding to India’s triumph, Arshad Shaikh and Jalaluddin Ansari secured gold and silver in the C2 15km Scratch finals.

 Meanwhile, in the women’s C2 category of the 15km scratch race, Jyoti Gaderiya emerged as a lone warrior, pedaling her way to claim the gold for India.

Despite facing tough competition, Indian cyclists exhibited outstanding performance throughout the day. 

Although Mayuri Dhanraj Lute and Trishya Paul narrowly missed out on medals in the Women’s Elite Sprint category, their spirited efforts did not go unnoticed.

In the Men’s Junior Scratch race, Sujal Yadav showcased remarkable resilience, securing the 5th position, while Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei, and Hong Kong claimed the gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively. 

Similarly, in the Women’s Junior Scratch Race, JP Dhanyadha secured the 7th position, while Wen Xin Huang of Chinese Taipei clinched gold. 

