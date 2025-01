India and USA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation and information sharing on cyber threat intelligence and digital forensics in criminal investigations. In a social media post, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said that the MoU was signed by the Ambassador of India to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Acting U.S. Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Kristie Canegallo in Washington DC.

