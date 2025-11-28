India, US INK Rs 7,900 Crore Deal with for MH-60R Navy Helicopter Support

Staff Reporter

The Indian Defence Ministry today signed Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOAs) with the United States to secure sustainment support for the Indian Navy’s fleet of MH-60R helicopters. The deal is worth more than seven thousand nine hundred crore rupees and was formalised in New Delhi under the Foreign Military Sales programme.

The Ministry said, the sustainment package includes provisioning of spare parts, product support, technical assistance, training, component repair and replenishment, and the establishment of intermediate-level component repair and periodic maintenance inspection facilities in India.

The Ministry said that the initiative will enhance operational readiness and maintainability of the advanced MH-60R helicopters. The Ministry said that the arrangement aligns with the broader objective of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by promoting indigenous services, encouraging participation of MSMEs and domestic firms in defence sustainment and logistics support.