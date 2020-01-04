India to face Sri Lanka in 1st T20I tomorrow, AIR to broadcast live commentary



Team India will aim to start the new year 2020 on a high when they host Sri Lanka for the first T20 International of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati tomorrow.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. All India Radio will broadcast live commentary of the match alternately in Hindi and English from 6.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. or till the end of the match. The commentary can be heard on FM Rainbow Network.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and opener Shikhar Dhawan will be under spotlight as both cricketers return to the fold from their injuries.

Jasprit Bumrah had suffered a stress fracture, while Shikhar Dhawan was dogged by injuries throughout 2019. Sri Lanka comes into the match on the back of a 3-0 whitewash against Australia in their last series. India rounded off a successful 2019 with a limited over series win over the West Indies at home.

Meanwhile, all the preparations have been put in place for the match. Both the teams did practice sessions today.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta said that all necessary security measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident. Gates for spectators will be opened at 4 p.m. tomorrow.