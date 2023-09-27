India thrash Brazil 5-0 at Badminton World Junior Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi

India’ continued with their winning streak chalking out a commanding 5-0 win over Brazil at the Badminton World Junior Championships in Spokane, USA early on Wednesday.



In the opening match, the mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma managed to put it across Joaquim Mendonça and Maria Clara Lopes Lima 21-14, 21-17.

In the boys’ singles match, Lokesh Reddy Kalagotla faced a formidable opponent in Renan Melo, who lost the first game 17-21 but fought back resiliently in the second game. Lokesh managed to get the upper hand and ultimately won the second game by 24-22 to wrap up the match.



Meanwhile, in the girls’ singles section, Devika Sihag cruised to victory by defeating Maria Eduarda Oliveira by 21-9, 21-6 in just 18 minutes.



In the boys’ doubles category, Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana emerged victorious against Joaquim Mendonça and João Mendonça Taveira, with a score of 21-19, 21-10.



The girls’ doubles pair of Vennala Kalagotla and Shriyanshi Valishetty displayed their coordination enroute securing an impressive 21-13, 21-11 win over Maria Clara Lopes Lima and Maria Eduarda Oliveira.