इंडियन आवाज़     27 Sep 2023 07:33:47      انڈین آواز

India thrash Brazil 5-0 at Badminton World Junior Championships

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi

India’ continued with their winning streak chalking out a commanding 5-0 win over Brazil at the Badminton World Junior Championships in Spokane, USA early on Wednesday.


In the opening match, the mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma managed to put it across Joaquim Mendonça and Maria Clara Lopes Lima 21-14, 21-17.  

In the boys’ singles match, Lokesh Reddy Kalagotla faced a formidable opponent in Renan Melo, who lost the first game 17-21 but fought back resiliently in the second game. Lokesh managed to get the upper hand and ultimately won the second game by 24-22 to wrap up the match. 


Meanwhile, in the girls’ singles section, Devika Sihag cruised to victory by defeating Maria Eduarda Oliveira by 21-9, 21-6 in just 18 minutes.


In the boys’ doubles category, Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana emerged victorious against Joaquim Mendonça and João Mendonça Taveira, with a score of 21-19, 21-10. 


The girls’ doubles pair of Vennala Kalagotla and Shriyanshi Valishetty displayed their coordination enroute securing an impressive 21-13, 21-11 win over Maria Clara Lopes Lima and Maria Eduarda Oliveira.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نوح فسادمیں ملزم بنایاگیاایک اوربے گناہ ضمانت پر رہا

مولانا ارشدمدنی کی ہدایت پر جمعیۃعلماء ہند کی قانونی امدادک ...

ویلفیئر پارٹی آف انڈیا کا کنور دانش علی سے اظہار یکجہتی

قومی صدر ڈاکٹر قاسم رسول الیاس نے کی ملاقات- نئی دہلی، و ...

وحیدہ رحمان کو بھارت کے سب سے بڑے فلمی اعزاز دادا صاحب پھالکے ایوارڈ سے نوازا جائے گا

لیجنڈری اداکارہ وحیدہ رحمان کو اس سال دادا صاحب پھالکے لائف ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart