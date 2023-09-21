India suspends visa services including E-visa for Canadian citizens

Staff Reporter

India has temporarily suspended visa services in Canada including E-visa. Addressing media in New Delhi today, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that the decision was taken due to the incitement of violence and inaction of Canadian authority and creating an environment that disrupts the functions of the Indian High Commission and Consulates in Canada. He also stated that Canadian citizens in a third country will not be able to apply for an Indian visa. However, the spokesperson informed that anyone with a valid visa or other documents can travel to India. Replying to a query on the number of Canadian Diplomats in India, Mr. Bagchi stated that there will be a reduction of Diplomats from the Canadian side as India has called for parity in strength in the mutual diplomatic presence.

Briefing on the Hardeep Nijjar row, the spokesperson said that so far Canada has not provided any specific information on the matter whereas India has shared specific evidence with Canada about criminal activities by individuals based on Canadian soil but has not been acted upon. Mr Bagchi also termed the comments made by the Canadian government on the issue as politically driven. He further stated that Canada has become a safe haven for organized terrorism and urged the Canadian authorities not to do so anymore. The Spokesperson also informed that over the years India has sought either extradition request of 25 individuals with terrorism charges or assistance from Canada to take action against them but the response has not been helpful.

Commenting on questions regarding security concerns of the foreign diplomats in India, Mr. Bagchi said that India takes the Vienna Convention very seriously and will provide necessary security to foreign diplomats and expects the same from Canada as well. He informed that India is in conversation with its friends and partners too.

Responding to a query on Pakistan’s statement on India-Canada row, the spokesperson said that Pakistan should be the last country to comment on credibility and nobody takes them seriously.