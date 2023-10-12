India supports World Bank’s new vision to create world free of poverty , says FM Sitharaman

AMN

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that India supports the World Bank’s new vision to create a world free of poverty on a liveable planet, and its new mission to end extreme poverty.

She participated as the Governor of the World Bank in the 108th Meeting of the Development Committee Plenary in Marrakech, Morocco today. The agenda for the meeting was “Ending Poverty on a Liveable Planet – Report to Governors on World Bank Evolution”.

Ms Sitharaman said, it is encouraging to see the progress towards G20 countries’ common goal of creating a ‘Better, Bigger and more Effective’ World Bank to address national and global challenges for maximising developmental impact. The Finance Minister reiterated that today’s challenging times call for a transformational approach to accelerate progress toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals