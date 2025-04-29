India strengthens tourism footprint at Arabian Travel Market 2025 in Dubai

India marked a significantly enhanced presence at the 32nd edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), held from April 28 to May 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, organised under the theme ‘Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity’, the event brought together 2,800 exhibitors from 161 countries and is expected to welcome 55,000 attendees.

The ‘Incredible India’ Pavilion, organised by the Services Export Promotion Council under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, hosted tour operators, hotel groups, and tourism stakeholders. Several Indian states, including Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Goa, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, showcased their travel offerings. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the Incredible India pavilion and several state pavilions on the first day of Arabian Travel Mart, and held brief discussions with representatives from Saudi Arabia’s tourism authority, signalling cross-border collaboration efforts. Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister emphasised that India offers a diverse range of attractions, from seas to mountains and forests to modern infrastructure, providing everything needed for a vibrant tourism ecosystem. He added that India has something to fulfil the aspirations of every traveller from around the world, warmly inviting everyone to visit and experience the country’s incredible and irresistible charm.

The final day will feature a spotlight on India’s tourism sector, including the session “Next Gen Traveller: India”, aimed at understanding emerging traveller trends and strategies to engage the future Indian tourist. Another session will explore the global tourism impact of major events like the potential hosting of IPL matches in Saudi Arabia. India’s participation at ATM 2025 is expected to surge by another 40% compared to the previous year, marked by a stronger representation from the Ministry of Tourism, leading national airlines, and key industry stakeholders. Dubai continues to be a strong destination for Indian travellers, with India contributing significantly to the 3.14 million South Asian visitors to the city in 2024.

India’s outbound tourism market is projected to reach a substantial US$ $55 billion by 2034, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 11.4% over the next decade. This growth is fueled by increasing disposable incomes and a growing appetite for international travel, particularly among millennials seeking diverse experiences. ATM 2025 also saw a 26% expansion of its Travel Tech section, reflecting the growing role of innovation and digital integration in tourism. India’s expanded role at ATM 2025 signals its rising influence in the global travel landscape and deepening engagement with key markets in the Middle East and beyond.