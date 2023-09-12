India-Sri Lanka bilateral ties captures India’s vision for entire Indian Ocean Region: Indian Envoy to Sri Lanka

AMN / WEB DESK

High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay has said that the India-Sri Lanka bilateral relationship captures India’s vision for the entire Indian Ocean Region. Speaking at a discussion on the outcome of high-level visits of leaders of Indian Ocean Region, Mr. Baglay said that India’s economic growth and Sri Lanka’s efforts towards sustainability give an opportunity to usher in growth not just to these two countries but to the whole region.

He added that India would continue to act as a facilitator for economic interlinkages in the Indian Ocean Region. The Indian Envoy called for shared cooperation towards security in the region saying it is the common responsibility of all stakeholders. He mentioned India’s role as a net security provider as well as a first responder in emergency situations. Mr. Baglay made it clear that India seeks to have an Indian Ocean region where focus is not on conflict but on cooperation.

Earlier, Chief of Staff to Sri Lanka’s President, Sagala Ratnayaka described the outcomes of the visit of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to India in July this year with a focus on connectivity.