India slams Pakistan at UN over Pahalgam terror attack

India has strongly raised the Pahalgam terror attack at the United Nations and also flagged a Pakistani minister’s “confession” to training and funding terrorists. Pointing to a recent Television interview of Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN, Yojna Patel said that the whole world has heard Pakistan’s Defence Minister’s confession of Pakistan’s history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations.

She said that the open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state, fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region. Ambassador Patel also slammed Pakistan for misusing and undermining the global forum to indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India.

The Ambassador said that India deeply appreciates and values the strong, unequivocal support and solidarity extended by leaders and governments across the world in the wake of the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam.