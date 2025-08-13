India, Singapore Hold 3rd Ministerial Roundtable to Boost Strategic Partnership

Staff Reporter

India and Singapore convened the third edition of their Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) in New Delhi on Wednesday, focusing on new avenues to expand bilateral cooperation. The discussions also featured an interaction with the India-Singapore Business Roundtable (ISBR) delegation, underscoring the role of industry in driving the next phase of engagement.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar lauded the visiting Singaporean ministers for their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. “Delighted to attend the 3rd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable in New Delhi. Thank DPM Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister K. Shanmugam, FM Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Digital Minister Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower Dr. Tan See Leng, and Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow for their commitment,” he wrote on X.

The Indian delegation included Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Railways, IT, and Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The ISMR, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serves as a platform to chart a fresh agenda for bilateral ties. The inaugural round was held in New Delhi in September 2022, followed by the second in Singapore in August 2024. This year’s meeting reinforced the importance of coordinated efforts between government and business sectors to unlock new opportunities in trade, technology, connectivity, and skill development.