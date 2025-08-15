India, Singapore explore new areas of cooperation during JWG meeting

AMN

India and Singapore held the 4th meeting of their Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment in New Delhi yesterday. The meeting was co-chaired by Rajesh Agrawal, Special Secretary of India’s Department of Commerce, and Dr. Beh Swan Gin, Permanent Secretary of Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The meeting focused on strengthening trade and investment ties, improving logistics and supply chains, simplifying regulations, and promoting cross-border trade. Both countries also discussed ongoing cooperation in the semiconductor industry and digital trade, along with exploring new areas like skills development and capacity building.

Officials agreed to hold more regular talks to turn these ideas into real progress.

This year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore, and 20 years since their Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement was signed.