Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India, Singapore explore new areas of cooperation during JWG meeting

Aug 15, 2025
India, Singapore explore new areas of cooperation during JWG meeting

AMN

India and Singapore held the 4th meeting of their Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment in New Delhi yesterday. The meeting was co-chaired by Rajesh Agrawal, Special Secretary of India’s Department of Commerce, and Dr. Beh Swan Gin, Permanent Secretary of Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The meeting focused on strengthening trade and investment ties, improving logistics and supply chains, simplifying regulations, and promoting cross-border trade. Both countries also discussed ongoing cooperation in the semiconductor industry and digital trade, along with exploring new areas like skills development and capacity building.

Officials agreed to hold more regular talks to turn these ideas into real progress.

This year marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore, and 20 years since their Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement was signed.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s exports rise 7.3% to 37.24 billion dollars in July; Imports up by 8.6%

Aug 15, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

GST Council to Weigh Rate Cuts as Revenue Signals Flash Warning

Aug 15, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairs key meeting with state ministers, announces ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ for Rabi crop

Aug 15, 2025

You missed

CINEMA / TV

Golden jubilee celebrations of ‘Sholay’  

15 August 2025 9:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s exports rise 7.3% to 37.24 billion dollars in July; Imports up by 8.6%

15 August 2025 5:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India, Singapore explore new areas of cooperation during JWG meeting

15 August 2025 5:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US and Russia to hold talks in Alaska today to resolve Ukraine issue

15 August 2025 5:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!