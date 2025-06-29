India Showcases Major Gains in SDG Goals on 19th Statistics Day

BISHSHWAR MISHRA

On the 19th Statistics Day (June 29, 2025), the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released three key publications on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): the “Sustainable Development Goals – National Indicator Framework (NIF) Progress Report 2025,” “Data Snapshot on SDGs – NIF Progress Report 2025,” and the “Sustainable Development Goals – NIF 2025.” These reports, developed with input from various ministries, UN agencies, and stakeholders, provide a crucial overview of India’s advancements towards the global SDG targets.

Key Findings and Highlights from the 2025 Progress Report:

Social Protection: A significant increase in social protection coverage has been observed, with 64.3% of the population now under social security schemes, a substantial rise from 22% in 2016.

Agricultural Productivity: Gross Value Added per worker in agriculture has improved, climbing to ₹94,110 in 2024–25 from ₹61,247 in 2015–16.

Access to Basic Services: Access to improved drinking water in rural areas has reached nearly universal coverage at 99.62%.

Renewable Energy: The share of renewable energy in total electricity generation has grown to 22.13%.

Waste Management: India's waste management infrastructure has seen considerable expansion, with the number of recycling plants increasing from 829 in 2019–20 to over 3,000 in 2024–25.

Entrepreneurship: The "Start-up India" initiative has recognized over 34,000 startups, a dramatic increase from just 453 in 2016, showcasing a booming entrepreneurial landscape.

Environmental Sustainability: Forest cover has slightly increased to 21.76% of the total geographical area. The emissions intensity of GDP has been reduced by 36% compared to 2005 levels, indicating progress towards a low-carbon economy.

Digital Access: Internet subscriptions have more than tripled, from 302 million in 2015 to 954 million in 2024.

Income Equality: The Gini coefficient, a measure of income inequality, has declined in both rural and urban areas, suggesting an improvement in income distribution.

These comprehensive reports, publicly available on the MoSPI website, serve as vital resources for policymakers, researchers, and the general public to monitor India’s commitment and progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.