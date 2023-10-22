India sends big medical aid, disaster relief material to Palestine

AMN / WEB DESK

India has sent humanitarian aid to the strife-torn Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. In a social media post, External Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that an Indian Air Force C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine, has departed for El-Arish airport in Egypt.

The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, and water purification tablets among other necessary items. The items will be sent to Palestine via the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.