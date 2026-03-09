The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Secures Oil, Gas Reserves Amid Global Uncertainties

Mar 9, 2026

Mar 9, 2026

A R DAS

The government has said that the country’s proved Estimated Ultimate Recovery is over one thousand 900 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) for crude oil and more than one thousand 800 Billion Cubic Meter (BCM) for natural gas.

In a written Reply in the Rajya Sabha today, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said that the proven reserves are 423.1 MMT for crude oil and 595.4 BCM for natural gas. He said the Government has taken multiple steps to mitigate risk of supply disruption and to maintain uninterrupted energy supply chains during geopolitical uncertainties.

This includes diversifying crude oil import sources, bypassing conflict zones and strengthening diplomatic engagements with major oil-producing countries and international organisations like the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Forum (IEF).

