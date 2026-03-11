India relaxes FDI norms for China, other countries sharing land border

Last Updated on March 11, 2026 1:52 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Andalib Akhter

India has relaxed foreign investment FDI rules for nations sharing land borders. This includes China, a significant trading partner. The government amended a key policy requiring mandatory approval for investments from these countries. This move aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing and attracting foreign capital, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) policy governing investments from countries that share land borders with India.

The decision, taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, introduces clearer rules and timelines for investments in sectors considered critical for India’s industrial growth, including electronic components, capital goods and solar cell manufacturing.

The revised framework is expected to streamline approvals under Press Note 3 (PN3), which currently requires government clearance for investments originating from land-bordering countries. Officials said the changes aim to provide greater clarity to investors while safeguarding national interests.

Clearer Definition of Beneficial Ownership

A key element of the revised policy is the formal incorporation of a definition and criteria for determining a “Beneficial Owner” (BO). The definition aligns with standards used under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act rules, which are widely recognised by the global investment community.

Under the new guidelines, the beneficial ownership test will be applied at the level of the investing entity. Investments in which beneficial ownership from land-bordering countries does not exceed 10 per cent and does not confer controlling rights will be allowed through the automatic route, subject to sectoral caps and other regulatory conditions.

Such investments will, however, require detailed reporting by the investee company to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Faster Approvals for Strategic Sectors

To encourage investment in high-priority manufacturing areas, the government has also introduced an expedited approval mechanism. Proposals involving land-border country investments in specified sectors will now be processed within a fixed timeline of 60 days.

The fast-track process will apply to sectors including capital goods manufacturing, electronic capital goods, electronic components, and the production of polysilicon and ingot-wafer used in solar energy technologies.

A Committee of Secretaries under the Cabinet Secretary will have the authority to revise the list of eligible sectors depending on strategic and economic priorities.

Safeguards on Ownership and Control

Despite easing certain procedural requirements, the policy retains safeguards to ensure domestic control of key enterprises. In cases where investments from land-bordering countries are approved, majority shareholding and management control must remain with resident Indian citizens or Indian-owned entities.

This provision is intended to balance the need for foreign capital and technology with national security and strategic considerations.

Boost for Startups and Deep-Tech Investments

Government officials said the amendments could unlock fresh flows of global capital, particularly for startups and deep-technology ventures that often rely on international investors.

By clarifying ownership thresholds and approval timelines, the policy seeks to reduce uncertainty for investors and improve the ease of doing business in India.

Industry analysts believe the move may particularly benefit sectors such as semiconductor components, advanced electronics manufacturing and renewable energy supply chains.

Strengthening India’s Global Manufacturing Role

The government expects that the revised FDI rules will help India integrate more deeply with global supply chains, encourage technology transfers and increase domestic value addition.

Higher FDI inflows could also supplement domestic capital and support the objectives of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to strengthen India’s manufacturing base and reduce dependence on imports.

Officials said the changes are designed to reinforce India’s position as a preferred destination for investment and manufacturing, while maintaining regulatory oversight over sensitive foreign investments.

With global companies increasingly diversifying supply chains, policymakers see the updated framework as a step toward accelerating industrial growth and enhancing India’s competitiveness in emerging technologies and advanced manufacturing sectors.