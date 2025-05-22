Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

India reaffirms its commitment to global health at 78th World Health Assembly

May 21, 2025
India reaffirms its commitment to global health at 78th World Health Assembly

AMN / WEB DESK

India has reaffirmed its commitment to global health equity at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva today. Addressing the plenary session of the assembly, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava emphasized on the transformative strides made under flagship initiatives like Ayushman Bharat.

She said that the program has expanded access to comprehensive healthcare, improved infrastructure, provided financial protection for advanced treatments and accelerated digital health adoption – paving the way toward Universal Health Coverage.

The Union Health Secretary also highlighted that India’s efforts in Maternal Health, Family Planning, childhood mortality and stillbirths’ reduction have been acknowledged by global bodies, including the United Nations Population Fund and the UN Inter-Agency Group. She informed that India was recently certified as Trachoma-Free by WHO, and the nation is committed to eliminating diseases such as TB, Leprosy, Lymphatic Filariasis, Measles, Rubella, and Kala-azar.


The Union Health Secretary also reiterated India’s strong support for a legal, binding framework that enhances global cooperation while respecting national sovereignty and capacities. She said that the Pandemic agreement must ensure equitable access to medical countermeasures, timely and transparent data and pathogen sharing; and promote technology sharing and capacity building, particularly for the Global South.

Related Post

HEALTH

India receives WHO certification for elimination of Trachoma as Public Health Problem

May 20, 2025
HEALTH

World Hypertension Day: How to keep your BP normal

May 17, 2025
HEALTH

Impact of Adolescent Hyperglycemia And Insulin Resistance On Heart Health

May 14, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

8 core industries record 0.5% growth in April 2025

22 May 2025 12:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FRI to detect financial fraud on mobiles

22 May 2025 12:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade May 21: Markets end with gains after three day loss

22 May 2025 12:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

अप्रैल में घरेलू हवाई यात्रियों की संख्या में 8.5% की बढ़ोतरी, 1.43 करोड़ लोगों ने की यात्रा

21 May 2025 11:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!