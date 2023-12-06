इंडियन आवाज़     06 Dec 2023 10:11:29      انڈین آواز

India provides immediate relief assistance of $1mn to Papua New Guinea in wake of volcanic eruption

India has announced immediate relief assistance of one million dollars to Papua New Guinea in the wake of a volcanic eruption. On 20th November,  a major volcanic eruption of Mount Ulawun in Papua New Guinea forced the evacuation of more than 26 thousand people and created urgent humanitarian needs.
 
New Delhi has extended the immediate relief assistance to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the country, as a close friend and development partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation.  External Affairs Ministry said in a release that India has extended sympathy to the Government and the people of Papua New Guinea for the damage and destruction caused by the disaster.
 
External Affairs Ministry said that India has firmly stood by Papua New Guinea during times of crisis and devastation caused by natural disasters, including in the earthquake in 2018 and volcanic eruption in 2019. AIR correspondent reports that Disaster Risk Reduction and Management is an important pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019.

