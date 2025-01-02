India, Pakistan exchange lists of civilian prisoners, fishermen in each other’s custody

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India and Pakistan today exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody through diplomatic channels. Under the provisions of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008, such lists are exchanged every year on 1st January and on 1st July.

External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that India has shared names of 381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed-to-be-Pakistani. Pakistan has shared names of 49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or are believed-to-be-Indian. India has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan’s custody.

Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 183 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence. Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 18 civilian prisoners and fishermen in its custody, who are believed-to-be-Indian and have not been provided consular access so far. Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India.

The statement said India remains committed to addressing all humanitarian matters on priority, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country. New Delhi has urged Islamabad to expedite the nationality verification process of 76 believed-to-be-Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in India’s custody, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan.