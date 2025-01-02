The Indian Awaaz

India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

Jan 2, 2025
India and Pakistan Wednesday exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between both countries. The list was exchanged through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad.

The Agreement was signed on 31st December 1988 and entered into force on 27th January 1991. It provides that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every year.

