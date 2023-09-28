इंडियन आवाज़     28 Sep 2023 11:12:10      انڈین آواز

India in quarter-finals of Badminton World Junior Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi

India overwhelmed Germany 4-1 to top the Pool D and entered the quarter-finals in the mixed team of the BWF World Junior Championships   in Spokane, USA.

 In the mixed doubles,Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Vaishnavi Khadkekar gave India an early lead with a thrilling 21-13, 23-21 win over David Eckerlin and Amelie Lehmann. .

In the boys’ singles Ayush Shetty chalked out a commanding 21-12,21-17 against Luis Pongratz , displaying his dominance on the court.

In the girls’ singles, Unnati Hooda displayed her prowess, securing a convincing 21-12, 21-11 victory against defeating Selin Hübsch,.

Later in the closely contested match in the boys’ doubles Divyam Arora and Nicholas Raj fell short against opponents David Eckerlin and Simon Krax with scores of 18-21, 21-18, 18-21. 
However , the girls’ doubles pairing of Vennala Kalagotla and Shriyanshi Valishetty brought their A-game, securing a victory against Amelie Lehmann and Cara Siebrecht with scores of 21-15, 21-18.

India will face Malaysia in the quarter finals.

