India hopeful of positive outcome of G20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE / NEW DELHI

On the eve of the G 20 Summit, first formal Press Conference, were senior officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present, G20 Sherpa, Amitabh kant, Mr Vinay Mohan kwatra, Foreign Secretary, Finance Secretary Mr Seth and coordinator of G 20 Harsh Vardhan Singhla introduced to the journalists and gave brief of the event to be formally kick off on September 9 and 10 in which 19 G 20 heads of the state along with special invites across the various multiple Institutions will brainstorm over the G 20 event.

The main focus of the G 20 is inclusive and better world order although many questions were fielded by the journalists to the senior officials but very measured response were elicited by the officials, as they asked them to wait for the leadership of G 20 nation to deliberate in the two days and wait for the final outcome, the officials admitted that task ahead is challenging but leaders will resolve all pressing issues and come up with Delhi declaration. They added that the document is ready and it will put before top leaders.

Many journalists tried to prod the foreign ministry officials on the Ukraine – Russia war will derail the G 20 Summit, but foreign ministry officials stuck to their brief and ask for their patience and wait for the final outcome.

Around 15 to 20 questions were asked by several journalists to the G 20 officials but they maintained steady head and answered all ‘the questions to the satisfactory of the journalists, the common refrain was wait and wait.

It is interesting to note that the venue of G 20 Summit have cultural corridor, along with Artificial Intelligence to help visiting journalists to better navigate on their languages and to know about the history of democracy in India along with many interesting facets of life in multiple cultural society of India.

Meanwhile Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today shared finding of World Bank that the bank included in it’s G20 document that India has achieved financial inclusion targets in just 6 years which would otherwise have taken at least 47 long years.

The Prime Minister posted on X

“India’s leap in financial inclusion, powered by Digital Public Infrastructure!

A G20 document prepared by the @WorldBank shared a very interest point on India’s growth. India has achieved financial inclusion targets in just 6 years which would otherwise have taken at least 47 long years.

Compliments to our robust digital payment infrastructure and the spirit of our people. It is equally a testament to rapid progress and innovation.