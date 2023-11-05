India has smashed barriers, says PM at HT Leadership summits ￼

AMN / WEB DESK

India has smashed barriers — real perceived and exaggerated — over the past decade to bolster the self-confidence of Indians and put the nation firmly on the path to becoming a developed nation by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Prime Minister said that the 2024 General Election results will be beyond barriers. Addressing Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi last evening, Mr. Modi said the people of the country are going to break all the barriers and support BJP in 2024 elections.

He pointed out that his government has broken many real, and perceived barriers to lay the foundation for building a developed India. He highlighted that in the last five years, thirteen crore people have been lifted out of poverty. He stressed that poverty cannot be fought by slogans but by solutions. The Prime Minister said the government has not only transformed lives but also helped the poor in overcoming poverty.

The Prime Minister said that India has been actively breaking barriers since 2014. He said the real barrier in front of this country was dynasty politics and nepotism. He stated that everyone is accepting today that Good Economics can also be Good Politics. He emphasised that his government’s better economic policies have opened new avenues of progress in the country. He added that the number of those filing income tax returns has almost doubled in 2023 to 7.5 crore in 10 years. He noted that the middle class of the country is standing at the forefront of every development journey, be it sports, start ups, space or technology.



Mr Modi said this growing middle class and decreasing poverty in the country are becoming the basis of a huge economic cycle. He added that the people who are becoming a part of the Neo Middle Class, are emerging as a huge force to accelerate the consumption growth of the country. He exuded confidence that India will be among the top three economies of the world in his government’s third term.

“The flame that was produced during the independence movement, the feeling of collectiveness broke several barriers. After Independence, it was expected that this momentum will be carried forward. But this did not happen unfortunately,” he said.

Modi said these fetters ensured that India didn’t progress commensurate with its capabilities. “One big barrier was a mental barrier. Some barriers were real, other barriers were perceived, and some barriers were exaggerated. After 2014, India has been working hard to break these barriers. We have already surpassed many…and today, we are marching forward after breaking free of all shackles,” he added. “And India will not stop at this..sitaron ke aage jahan aur bhi hain (beyond the stars, there lie new worlds).”