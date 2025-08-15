India celebrates 79th Independence Day; PM unfurls national flag at Red Fort

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead the Independence Day celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi and hoisted the National Flag.

Prime Minister Modi said, This Independence Day is festival of hope and aspirations. He said, this occassion is about the resolve of 140 crore Indians and the pride of country’s shared achievements.

Mr Modi said that the nation is continuously strengthening the spirit of unity. He said, for the past 75 years, the Constitution of India has been a beacon of light and guiding the people on their path.

Prime Minister Modi said that the country is also celebrating the 125th anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who sacrifice his life for the Constitution of India. He said, his government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir to fulfil the vision of One Nation, One Constitution, the county gave him a true tribute.

Prime Minister said, in the past few days, the country faced natural disasters, landslides, cloudbursts, and many other calamities. He said, State and central government are working together with full strength on rescue operations, relief efforts, and rehabilitation work.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister received the Guard of Honour. As soon as the National Flag was hoisted by Prime Minister Modi, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force – one trooping the national flag and the other trooping a flag depicting Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, before reaching Red Fort, Mr Modi visited Rajghat and paid tributes to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Modi said that the government is now working towards making India a self-reliant and developed nation. He said, the foundation of Viksit Bharat is Aatmanirbhar Bharat and today India is building a modern ecosystem across every sector.

Mr Modi appealed to the young scientists, talented youth, engineers, professionals and every department of the Government to produce Made-in-India fighter jet engines for the aircraft.

Prime Minister Modi noted that India has overcome the obstacle and moved forward with the work on semiconductors in a mission mode. He said, six different semiconductor units are taking shape on the ground, and approval has also been given to four new units. He said, by the end of this year, Made in India chips will be made available in the market.

Prime Minister Modi said, in the energy sector, the country is dependent on many countries for its energy needs, whether it is petrol, diesel, or gas and lakhs of crores of rupees has been spent to import them.

He emphasised achieving self-reliance in the energy sector saying that the solar energy production has increased 30 times in just eleven years.

In nuclear energy, Mr Modi said that ten new nuclear reactors are progressing rapidly and by 2047, the government is moving forward with the resolve to increase the nuclear energy capacity by more than 10 times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the roll out of Prime Minister Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana with an outlay of around one lakh crore rupees for the youth of the country.

He said, under the scheme the youth, who will get the first job in private sector will be given 15 thousand rupees by the government. He said, under this scheme, new employment opportunities will be created for three crore 50 lakh youth.

Prime Minister Modi said that the country is witnessing the feat in the space sector and it is filled with pride. He said, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from the International Space Station and in the coming few days, he is coming to India.

Mr Modi mentioned that in the space sector, India is preparing for Gaganyaan and also working towards building the country’s own Space Station. He said, more than 300 startups of the country are working just in the space sector and thousands of youth are working in these Startups with full capability.

The Prime Minister also said that over the past eight years, the government has undertaken a major reform in GST and it is bringing next-generation GST reforms.

He said, This will reduce the tax burden across the country. He said, in recent years, entrepreneurship has grown into a major strength, with youth from smaller cities driving the nation’s economy.

Mr Modi said, the mantra for every product should be – lower cost and greater value. He stated that Modi is standing like a wall in front of any policy, which is against the interest of the country’s farmers, fishermen and cattle rearers.

PM Modi announced that the next generation of GST reforms will be introduced this Diwali. He said, after eight years of implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), it is time to review the system.

PM said, Taxes paid by citizens will be drastically reduced, benefiting small industries and MSMEs, while daily-use products will become cheaper. PM added, this will reduce the tax burden across the country.

Prime Minister Modi said that India will launch Mission Sudarshan Chakra to create powerful weapon system to thwart any attempt by enemies. Mr Modi said, in the next ten years, by 2035, this national security shield will be expanded, strengthened and modernised.

Prime Minister Modi saluted the dedication of RSS volunteers in serving nation over past one hundred years. He said, with the resolve of Vyakti Nirman se Rashtra Nirman, Swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the welfare of the country. He said, RSS is the biggest NGO of the world, which has a history of 100 years of dedication.

The Prime Minister also drew the attention of the countrymen towards a new challenge. He said, the country’s demography is being altered, and seeds of a new crisis are being sown, which is not accepted. The Prime Minister announced to launch a High-Powered Demography Mission. He said, through this mission, any imminent threats seen in India will be addressed promptly, thoughtfully, and in a systematic manner.

Prime Minister said, if a free India could be achieved through the sacrifice of millions, then through determination, hard work, self-reliance, and the mantra of Swadeshi, a prosperous India can also be built.