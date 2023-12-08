इंडियन आवाज़     08 Dec 2023 01:41:31      انڈین آواز

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus.

India-born media executive, Dr Samir Shah, has been announced as the UK government’s preferred candidate to take over as the new BBC chairman. Before formally taking charge, Shah will be quizzed by cross-party MPs of the House of Commons Media Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny.

Dr. Shah was honoured with a Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 for services to television and heritage. He will replace Richard Sharp, who had been forced to resign after his communication with former prime minister Boris Johnson came under scrutiny.

