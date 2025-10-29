India Becomes World’s 3rd Largest Smartphone Exporter: Goyal

Last Updated on October 29, 2025 10:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced that India has achieved a major milestone by becoming the world’s third-largest smartphone exporter, marking a historic leap in the country’s electronics manufacturing journey.

Addressing the 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Mobile and Electronic Devices Export Promotion Council (MEDEPC) here. The event was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, DGFT, and key representatives of India’s electronics and mobile export ecosystem.

Highlighting India’s rapid rise in global manufacturing, Mr Goyal emphasized the importance of deepening domestic capabilities across the electronics value chain to reduce import dependence and sustain export growth.

According to government data, India’s overall electronics exports surged 41.9% to USD 22.2 billion during April–September 2025, compared to USD 15.6 billion in the same period last year. Smartphone exports grew by an impressive 58%, touching USD 13.38 billion, up from USD 8.47 billion in 2024. In FY 2024–25, India’s total electronics exports stood at USD 38.6 billion, a 32.6% year-on-year increase, consolidating its position as a key player in global value chains.

Government initiatives such as customs automation, single-window clearance, and export facilitation cells have eased trade operations and boosted export competitiveness. Policy support through PLI and Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) has also strengthened local sourcing of critical components like batteries, camera modules, and displays.

India’s ongoing FTA negotiations with the EU, UK, and EFTA are expected to open new market access opportunities. The MEDEPC AGM also outlined a roadmap to achieve USD 180–200 billion in electronics exports by 2031, focusing on policy consistency, infrastructure development, and green manufacturing integration.