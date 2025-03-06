India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission meeting begins in Kolkata

AMN

The 86th India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission held its first meeting in Kolkata today. The 11-member Bangladeshi team held a detailed discussion with their Indian counterparts. A technical committee has been formed today.

This committee will meet tomorrow and recommend details on which the future of the Ganga River water-sharing treaty will depend. Tomorrow, another round of meetings will be held. At present, the current Ganga River water-sharing treaty with Bangladesh will expire next year after completing 30 years. The team will also give recommendations on sharing the water of other rivers that flow into Bangladesh from India. The 11-member Bangladeshi team had already visited the Farakka Barrage in Murshidabad earlier this week and inspected the water distribution mechanism. They expressed their satisfaction with the water distribution through the Ganga-Padma river water formula.

