India assumes G-20 Presidency at time when it is recognized at global level for its achievements: Dr. S Jaishankar

By Andalib Akhter

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar today said that India along with the other countries was in favour of peace in the world. Referring to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Minister said, nobody wants this conflict as it has resulted in a hike in prices of oil, food, and fertilizers.

Addressing an event on G-20 Presidency and its Global Impact in New Delhi today Minister said, it is different in many ways because the country has conducted it not just as an official programme but as a national celebration.

He said, India has assumed the Presidency at a time when the country is recognized at the global level for its economic achievements, technological and digital advancement, and talent pool. He added that the country has demonstrated its capabilities in these sectors while laying emphasis on democratic values. The Minister said, this puts India in a special position and the world has big expectations from the country.